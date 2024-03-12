Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,012 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $450k To Support Mercer County Juvenile Justice System

March 11, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $450,000 from the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) for the City of Bluefield and the Bluefield Police Department. The funding will be used to help create a program that focuses on positive development and substance use disorder prevention and treatment services for youth in Mercer County.

“I’m pleased the DOJ is investing $450K to support the Bluefield Police Department in developing a community-based care program for youth at risk of becoming or already involved in the juvenile justice system,” said Senator Manchin. “Every child deserves the chance to succeed, and these kind of programs do just that. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen public safety initiatives and protect our young people in the Mountain State.”

This program provides funding to support state and local efforts to establish effective education, training, research, prevention and rehabilitation programs in juvenile delinquency, as well as juvenile justice system improvements.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $450k To Support Mercer County Juvenile Justice System

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more