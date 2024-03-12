Manchin Announces $450k To Support Mercer County Juvenile Justice System

March 11, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $450,000 from the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) for the City of Bluefield and the Bluefield Police Department. The funding will be used to help create a program that focuses on positive development and substance use disorder prevention and treatment services for youth in Mercer County.

“I’m pleased the DOJ is investing $450K to support the Bluefield Police Department in developing a community-based care program for youth at risk of becoming or already involved in the juvenile justice system,” said Senator Manchin. “Every child deserves the chance to succeed, and these kind of programs do just that. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen public safety initiatives and protect our young people in the Mountain State.”

This program provides funding to support state and local efforts to establish effective education, training, research, prevention and rehabilitation programs in juvenile delinquency, as well as juvenile justice system improvements.