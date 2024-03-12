Digital Signage Companies - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and LG Electronics (South Korea) are the Key Players

Chicago, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital signage market is estimated to be worth USD 18.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of digital signage for commercial applications, increasing demand for digital signage for infrastructural applications, and surging adoption of 4K and 8K displays are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth globally.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd . is a leading player in the digital signage market. The company offers a wide range of digital signage products which mainly include video walls, interactive displays, standalone displays, content management and connectivity software among others. Samsung focuses on both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen its position in the digital signage market. The company constantly upgrades its product portfolio by developing new and advanced digital signage solutions for various applications. For instance, in March 2023, the company launched an interactive display with software solution for the education sector with enhanced usability and connectivity features. The company also focuses on significantly investing in research and development activities to foster the development of new and advanced displays.

LG Electronics offers an extensive range of digital signage products which include video walls, standalone displays, accessories, and software. The company extensively focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches that strengthen the position of the company in the market. For instance, in March 2023, LG Electronics launched ProBeam display that offers 4K UHD resolution pictures with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio at sizes ranging from 40 inches all the way up to 300 inches. The company also invests extensively in research and development activities to facilitate the development of new and advanced display solutions.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of digital signage hardware, software, and services. It offers a wide range of video walls, standalone displays, projectors, services, and software that cater to commercial, infrastructure and institutional applications. The company mainly focuses on product launches, joint ventures, and partnerships to strengthen its position in the digital signage market. For instance, in April 2023, the company launched E758 and E868 4K UHD displays that are highly suitable for indoor digital signage applications. These displays are extensively used in conference rooms and boardrooms.

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of Fine Pitch LED. The company offers a comprehensive range of digital signage products such as video walls and standalone displays. The company mainly focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches to strengthen its position in the digital signage market. For instance, in January 2021, the company launched a large micro-LED display screen which has more than seven 8K resolutions, which is about 250 million pixels. The company also focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as joint ventures to strengthen the market position of the company. For instance, in December 2019, the company established a joint venture with EPISTAR Corporation, a Taiwan-based LED manufacturer to increase the production of micro-LED displays.

Sony Group Corporation offers a wide range of digital signage products such as projectors, video walls, standalone displays and software that cater to commercial, institutional and infrastructure applications. The company mainly focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches to strengthen its position in the digital signage market. For instance, in January 2023, the company launched the Crystal LED BH- and CH-series displays offer superior picture quality and ease of installation and are highly suitable for corporate and retail applications. The company also focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations to strengthen the position in the digital signage market. For instance, in November 2022, SONY partnered with signageOS (US), a digital signage software provider to integrate SONY’s Professional BRAVIA Displays with signageOS’s content management system.

