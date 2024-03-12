INFINERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Infinera Corporation on Behalf of Infinera Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Infinera Corporation (“Infinera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INFN) on behalf of Infinera stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Infinera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 29, 2024, Infinera disclosed that “the Company’s management concluded that, as of December 31, 2022, there were material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to its revenue cycle, inventory cycle, and with respect to these, its internal resources, expertise and policies required to maintain an effective control environment.”

Then, on March 6, 2024, Infinera disclosed that the Company’s Chief Legal Officer “will transition to an Advisor role reporting to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer” and “will no longer serve as an executive officer of the Company.”

On this news, Infinera’s stock price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on March 7, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Infinera shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

