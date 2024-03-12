Correction: St Johnsbury Barracks / Double fatal crash

Correction: One of the occupants of the vehicle was Christina Montandon. Her first name was incorrect in a previous version of this release and has been corrected below.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4001729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/09/24 @ approx. 1304 hours

STREET: I 91 S

TOWN: Barnet

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 118.8

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OCCUPANT: Bryana Gillis

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

OCCUPANT: Jessica Norrie

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury

INJURIES: Fatal

OCCUPANT: Christina Montandon

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

OCCUPANT: Richard Kendall III

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Versa

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 03/09/2024 at approximately 1304 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on I 91 S near mile marker 118 in the Town of Barnet. State Police Dispatch reported the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled over.

Vermont State Police, Calex Ambulance, Barnet and St Johnsbury Fire Departments all responded. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle for unknown reasons left the west side of the roadway struck a large tree and overturned. Norrie (27) and Gillis (28) were found deceased in the vehicle. Kendall (29) and Montandon (44) made it out of the vehicle. Kendal was transported by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Montandon was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock. Occupants of the vehicle were not wearing the seatbelts and it is still under investigation as to who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.

This crash is still under investigation, including who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Trooper Jason Haley out of the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111.