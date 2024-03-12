Apex Systems Joins Forces with We Connect The Dots, and Nebula Academy for the "Empower Communities Across America" Tour
In a significant move that promises to elevate the impact of technology on under served communities, We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy are proud to announce Apex Systems as the first national sponsor for the "Empowering Communities Across America Tour"
— Apex Systems Technical Recruiter Kaitlin Westbrook.
Apex Systems, a leader in technology staffing and services, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to this groundbreaking initiative.
Apex Systems, the largest tech recruiting company in the United States, is renowned for its commitment to connecting top tech talent with the best opportunities. With a presence in over 70 markets across the US and Canada, with a deep understanding of the technology landscape, Apex Systems is uniquely positioned to support the tour's mission. Their sponsorship underscores a shared vision of fostering technological empowerment and bridging the digital divide across America.
Apex Systems sponsorship brings unparalleled value to the tour. Their extensive network and expertise in the tech sector enhance the tour's ability to connect with and educate community members. By leveraging Apex Systems' resources and insights, the tour can significantly expand its reach and impact, especially in creating pathways for students into the tech industry.
"We are thrilled to partner with the tour and contribute to a mission that resonates deeply with our core values," said Apex Systems Technical Recruiter Kaitlin Westbrook. "Our commitment to building a diverse and skilled tech workforce aligns perfectly with the "Empowering Communities Across America Tour" to give strength to communities.
We believe that through this partnership, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of many and help shape the future of technology in America.";
"Empowering Communities Across America Tour" is a unique initiative combining technology, education, and community engagement. Its mission is to empower students through workforce development in the growing tech economy, bridging the digital divide, promoting education and employment opportunities, and raising awareness about careers in tech.
Sponsors like Apex Systems play a crucial role in this tour, providing significant impact, brand visibility, community engagement, tangible impact on education, and exclusive opportunities. Their support directly contributes to empowering individuals and strengthening the tech workforce.
