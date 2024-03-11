11 March 2024

209

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Austria began

The Turkmen delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Austria from March 10-12, 2024.

During the visit, a number of meetings is planned in the Government, relevant ministries and state agencies, with the leadership of international organizations, trade and economic structures and business circles of Austria.

The agenda of the upcoming meetings will focus on issues related to strengthening interstate dialogue, further development of political and diplomatic interaction, building up trade and economic partnership, as well as expanding contacts in the scientific and educational sphere.