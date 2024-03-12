2Morrow and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Partner to Combat Tobacco Use and Enhance Behavioral Health
2Morrow is an industry leader in providing evidence-based, digital health solutions focused on behavioral interventions for chronic conditions.
By expanding access to evidence-based programs, more Alabamians will quit tobacco - saving lives, improving health and reducing healthcare costs.”KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Morrow, a pioneer in digital behavioral health solutions, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the state's premier healthcare benefits provider, proudly announce their strategic partnership to address tobacco use and advance holistic behavioral health.
— Jo Masterson, CEO at 2Morrow
Smoking rates in Alabama exceed 17%, leading to chronic conditions and premature deaths. On average, Alabama adults lose 16.4 years of life due to smoking-related illnesses, underscoring the urgent need to tackle tobacco use in our communities.
This collaboration is especially timely as the prevalence of chronic disease continues to rise. Tobacco use is a leading contributor to conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, emphasizing the need for effective interventions. 2Morrow's holistic bundled approach to tobacco cessation, along with its emphasis on addressing related concerns such as stress, aligns seamlessly with Blue Cross’ dedication to providing comprehensive support to its members.
"The best ROI in healthcare is to help people quit smoking, and our partnership with Blue Cross is a testament to our shared vision in achieving this goal," said Jo Masterson, CEO at 2Morrow. "By expanding access to evidence-based programs, more Alabamians will quit tobacco - saving lives, improving health and reducing healthcare costs.”
In addition to tobacco cessation, Blue Cross will offer three 2Morrow bundles addressing behavioral health issues, such as stress, weight, sleep, chronic pain, change, and goal-setting. Employers can sign up for these programs by contacting their Blue Cross account team starting in July 2024, providing employees with evidence-based support for not only quitting tobacco, but also improving overall health.
"Blue Cross’ commitment to supporting individuals striving for positive change aligns perfectly with 2Morrow's commitment to doing more of what matters," added Deanna Waters, VP of Participant Success at 2Morrow. "Our clinically tested programs blend behavioral science, robust lessons, coaching, and nicotine replacement therapy (for smoking and tobacco cessation participants), ensuring individuals receive the support they need to make lasting behavioral change."
About 2Morrow: 2Morrow is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health and wellness solutions, including tobacco cessation. Our efforts in assisting people to quit smoking have consistently yielded positive outcomes, supported by a Phase III randomized controlled trial involving 2,400 participants and over 10 peer-reviewed articles. Trusted by some of the nation's largest employers, states, and health plans, we've empowered over half a million individuals on their journey to improved health, showcasing our dedication to expanding access to care. At 2Morrow, we're committed to utilizing innovative technology and cutting-edge research to drive impactful change and enhance well-being. For more information, please visit www.2morrowinc.com
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has insured Alabamians for over 88 years. Blue Cross offers coverage plans to corporations, individuals and the senior market. For more information about Blue Cross, visit AlabamaBlue.com.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
