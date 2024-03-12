#Tech+Biz4SickKids Launches to Galvanize Support From The Canadian Innovation and Business Ecosystem for SickKids
The new campaign, previously called #Tech4SickKids, is supported by a group of innovation and business leaders as the campaign's official AmbassadorsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the #Tech+Biz4SickKids campaign launches to expand on the foundation built by prior campaign #Tech4SickKids, alongside a new Ambassador Team and council that will drive forward the campaign’s support for The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).
On a mission to galvanize the Canadian innovation and corporate community while raising $1 million per year for SickKids, #Tech+Biz4SickKids will bring together innovators from across the ecosystem to support the Precision Child Health (PCH) Campaign at SickKids. Through Precision Child Health, SickKids aims to diagnose faster, treat smarter and predict better.
The new #Tech+Biz4SickKids Ambassador Team includes Canada’s leading entrepreneurs and executives who will champion this initiative. The #Tech+Biz4SickKids inaugural Ambassador Team are all active supporters of SickKids and will play an important role in activating the innovation and corporate community to support SickKids through this campaign. The 2024 Ambassadors include:
Arati Sharma, Co-Founder and President at Good Future
Satish Kanwar, Co-Founder at Good Future
Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of the DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures
Amber Mac, President at AmberMac Media Inc
David Jamieson, Partner in the Emerging High Growth Group at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Kate Grant, Business Advisor in the Startup and Emerging Companies Group, Fasken
Daria Hill, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Meridian
“Our foundation’s mission has been to support bold visions and organizations building a better future we believe should exist, aligning perfectly with SickKids’ Precision Child Health Campaign through #Tech+Biz4SickKids,” said Arati Sharma, Co-Founder and President at Good Future. “After my husband Satish and I had our son and soon after experienced SickKids’ care, like many families around us, we were reminded how fortunate we are to have a global leader in paediatric healthcare in our own backyard in Toronto. We’re proud and grateful to be able to together support SickKids.”
Throughout the year, #Tech+Biz4SickKids will be adding additional Ambassadors from the innovation and corporate ecosystem who are passionate about galvanizing the community in support of SickKids.
The #Tech+Biz4SickKids council is led by Co-Chairs, Fatima Zaidi, CEO and Founder of Quill, and Lauren Arnold, Co-Founder of Category Communications. Previously, Erin Bury and Fatima Zaidi Co-Chaired the council and successfully led #Tech4SickKids to raise nearly $8 million for SickKids. The 2024 #Tech+Biz4SickKids council includes Erin Bury, Lindsay Silverberg, Laura Gabor, Karen Moores, and Kimberly Basian.
In addition to the Ambassadors, #Tech+Biz4SickKids has also launched The Circle of Recognition program that is available to founders, executives and companies that are looking to bake philanthropy into their actions by giving back to SickKids. Details on The Circle of Recognition program, including how to get your company featured, are listed on the #Tech+Biz4SickKids website.
To get involved and learn more, visit techbiz4sickkids.com.
About Tech+Biz4SickKids:
A new iteration of the #Tech4SickKids council which was founded in 2018, Tech+Biz4SickKids is an initiative that brings together change-makers and leaders in a multitude of verticals to support SickKids – a hospital ranked as the top paediatric hospital that we are lucky to have in our own backyard. Tech4SickKids supported SickKids in its game-changing AI work through over $9 million in donations. Now, Tech+Biz4SickKids is aiming to raise $1+ million dollars a year to support its Precision Child Health (PCH) campaign, called ‘Heal the Future.’ With PCH, SickKids aims to diagnose faster, treat smarter and predict better.
About SickKids Foundation:
Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, SickKids Foundation generated more than $205 million in revenue in support of children’s health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it’s already begun. Join us at HealTheFuture.ca.
