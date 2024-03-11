Statement by the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau, Mr. Themba Kalua SIDS Technical Workshop, 11 March 2024

SAMOA, March 11 - • Reverend Risatisone Taua

Talofa lava and a very good morning to you all.

In the realm of management, we often hear that ‘what gets measured gets managed.’ This adage echoes especially true in the context of the workshop we embark on today.

Firstly, it’s my great privilege, on behalf of the UN System, to join the Government of Samoa in warmly welcoming you to Apia for this technical workshop.

Secondly, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Samoa for hosting us in their beautiful island nation. Given Samoa’s pivotal role in the SAMOA Pathway, it is fitting that we meet here in Apia for the final UN-convened meeting under the SAMOA Pathway. I also recognize with appreciation, Samoa’s leadership as the Chair of AOSIS in this critical year for SIDS at the United Nations.

I also want to thank the Government of the United Kingdom for their support to AOSIS that has made this important meeting possible.

Thirdly, as we delve into this workshop, let’s not lose sight of the profound journey that has brought us here, where we are going from here, and how this important technical workshop fits into all that.

The Fourth International Conference on SIDS, under the theme ‘Charting the course toward resilient prosperity,’ in Antigua and Barbuda in May this year is taking place at a critical juncture. Many SIDS are still recovering from the double shocks of the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, while also dealing with rapidly accelerating impacts of climate change.

At the halfway point in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, less than 20 percent of Sustainable Development Goals are on track. Chronic underfinancing of sustainable development means SIDS face greater gaps to achieving the SDGs than the rest of the world, with Pacific SIDS the furthest behind.

We know that it can no longer be ‘business as usual.’ The new programme of action will set out a vision for what SIDS want and the support required from the international community to help them get there.

While, undoubtedly, the SAMOA Pathway has driven progress and helped in mobilizing resources for SIDS in many priority areas, the lack of a timely monitoring and evaluation framework that is well understood and used by SIDS means we have been unable to truly measure its impact. This has been a shared insight from SIDS throughout the preparatory process for SIDS4 which resonated with the UN system.

The Praia Declaration emerged as a clarion call, underlining the necessity for a monitoring and evaluation framework with clear targets and indicators to steer the next decade’s program of action.

Today, we convene in Apia to respond to this imperative facilitated by the collaborative efforts of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

This workshop serves as a crucible for collective wisdom, offering a platform to share lessons and identify opportunities for capacity development in data collection—a vital aspect for SIDS. Crucially, our deliberations will define the parameters and guiding principles for a monitoring and evaluation framework that transcends mere measurement, becoming a catalyst for resilient prosperity.

As we navigate the agenda, let’s remember the significance of our outcomes. The recommendations forged here will be the guiding compass, steering the development of the new monitoring and evaluation framework. DESA colleagues will support AOSIS to ensure the outcome of our discussions feeds back into the New York-led intergovernmental process.

As the UN system, our unwavering commitment to the success of the SIDS4 conference is echoed in our collaborative endeavors. This workshop stands as a prime example of the UN system harnessing the collective strength of its diverse entities to support you. I extend sincere gratitude to Sai and our DESA colleagues for spearheading these efforts. I also want to acknowledge all UN entities present, including UNESCAP, UNECLAC, OHRLLS, UNOPS, UNDP and UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Samoa.

All the SIDS here, with the support of the various partners present, represent a wealth of experience and expertise and together we have the opportunity to craft a monitoring and evaluation framework for next programme of action that is robust but manageable for the SIDS, drawing on existing reporting processes. This will not only help SIDS in tracking progress, but it will also help in keeping the central promise of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development of leaving no one behind.

Let me reiterate the commitment of the UN system which stands ready to assist SIDS in the implementation and monitoring of the new programme of action over the next ten years.

Lastly, while I acknowledge our busy agenda, I hope you can find a moment and relish the beauty of Samoa and the warm hospitality extended by its people.

I wish you all the very best for fruitful deliberations.

Thank you.