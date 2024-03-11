Notice of Funding Opportunity: OFSVP now accepting applications for the State Crisis Intervention Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce), Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention has issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) soliciting research and data collection proposals. The Proposals will implement research and data projects to help policymakers, and system and community partners improve the effectiveness of implementation and enforcement of the state’s laws related to firearms relinquishment and prohibitions such as Orders to Surrender and Prohibit Weapons and Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

This NOFO will result in the sub-award of federal funding to Proposals covering four project areas: data collection and analysis, dashboard design and implementation, data-sharing, and support for and coordination with tribal partners.

Commerce intends to distribute one sub-award to cover each of the project areas in an amount not to exceed $250,000 for each contract.

Funding for this NOFO comes from the Washington’s award under the U.S. Department of Justice Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) created under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act adopted by Congress in 2022. In the state of Washington, SCIP funding is specifically focused on improving the implementation and enforcement of protection order laws that can keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

Contact

Please email Jasmine Shurelds, RFP Coordinator, with any questions at Jasmine.Shurelds@Commerce.wa.gov.

Application Timeline