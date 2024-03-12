Submit Release
Introducing Gummi Shimmer Shots™: Bachelorette and Birthday Party Favors

Gummi Shimmer Shot Image

Gummi Shimmer Shot Jars Image

Gummi Shimmer Shots are designed to elevate the party experience and create lasting memories for all who indulge with fun flavors, gummi bears & edible glitter

We love creating products that add fun and a touch of sparkle to every celebration! We believe Gummi Shimmer Shots will become an essential element of the most unique parties.”
— Kim Petruska
EMMAUS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Cocktail Infusions launches a different twist on party favors, Gummi Shimmer Shots™, designed to add a touch of sparkle and fun to any celebration. Created for bachelorette parties and birthdays, these edible infusions make a great addition for those looking to make their events truly memorable.

Gummi Shimmer Shots™ are made with infused organic sugar in five flavors; hot cinnamon, grapefruit, mango, lemon, cherry, and contain flavored gummi bears. With a sprinkle of edible glitter, each flavor turns a different shimmery color. The jars include dry ingredients and customers add their preferred spirits to create the shots.

Key Features of Gummi Shimmer Shots™:

1. Five Flavors: Each Gummi Shimmer Shot™ boasts different combinations of flavors, colors, and gummi bears from tangy lemon to hot cinnamon, there's a flavor for every palate.

2. Shimmery Fun: Edible glitter transforms Gummi Shimmer shots™ into a sparkling shots. Whether toasting to the bride-to-be or celebrating another trip around the sun, the shimmer adds a touch of fun to the festivities.

3. Convenient for Traveling: Gummi Shimmer Shots™ are available in 4 individual flavors or sets which include one jar of each flavor, a gift box and 14 acrylic shot glasses. Each 8 oz.jar serves 5-6 shots in portable packaging that makes them ideal favors for traveling.

4. Versatile for All Occasions: While Gummi Shimmer Shots™ where created for bachelorette parties and birthdays, their versatility extends to various celebrations, including bridal showers, weddings, and more. They are a unique addition to any festive gathering.

5. LGBTQ Parties: Rainbow Gummi Shimmer Shots™ are fun for LGBTQ couples making them a perfect choice for all LGBTQ ceremonies and celebrations.

To celebrate the launch of Gummi Shimmer Shots™, the company is offering free shipping over $50. They will also be available for event planners, party organizers, and retailers at wholesale pricing.

About Craft Cocktail Infusions:

Craft Cocktail Infusions is a leading innovator of cocktail & mocktail infusions, dedicated to creating unique and memorable products that bring joy to any celebration. With a commitment to artisan ingredients and creativity, Craft Cocktail Infusions is at the forefront of redefining the at-home cocktail/mocktail experience for consumers around the world.

Kimberly Petruska
Craft Cocktail Infusions
Service@CraftCocktailinfusions.com

Gummi Shimmer Shots

