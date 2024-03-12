Introducing Gummi Shimmer Shots™: Bachelorette and Birthday Party Favors
Gummi Shimmer Shots are designed to elevate the party experience and create lasting memories for all who indulge with fun flavors, gummi bears & edible glitter
We love creating products that add fun and a touch of sparkle to every celebration! We believe Gummi Shimmer Shots will become an essential element of the most unique parties.”EMMAUS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Cocktail Infusions launches a different twist on party favors, Gummi Shimmer Shots™, designed to add a touch of sparkle and fun to any celebration. Created for bachelorette parties and birthdays, these edible infusions make a great addition for those looking to make their events truly memorable.
— Kim Petruska
Gummi Shimmer Shots™ are made with infused organic sugar in five flavors; hot cinnamon, grapefruit, mango, lemon, cherry, and contain flavored gummi bears. With a sprinkle of edible glitter, each flavor turns a different shimmery color. The jars include dry ingredients and customers add their preferred spirits to create the shots.
Key Features of Gummi Shimmer Shots™:
1. Five Flavors: Each Gummi Shimmer Shot™ boasts different combinations of flavors, colors, and gummi bears from tangy lemon to hot cinnamon, there's a flavor for every palate.
2. Shimmery Fun: Edible glitter transforms Gummi Shimmer shots™ into a sparkling shots. Whether toasting to the bride-to-be or celebrating another trip around the sun, the shimmer adds a touch of fun to the festivities.
3. Convenient for Traveling: Gummi Shimmer Shots™ are available in 4 individual flavors or sets which include one jar of each flavor, a gift box and 14 acrylic shot glasses. Each 8 oz.jar serves 5-6 shots in portable packaging that makes them ideal favors for traveling.
4. Versatile for All Occasions: While Gummi Shimmer Shots™ where created for bachelorette parties and birthdays, their versatility extends to various celebrations, including bridal showers, weddings, and more. They are a unique addition to any festive gathering.
5. LGBTQ Parties: Rainbow Gummi Shimmer Shots™ are fun for LGBTQ couples making them a perfect choice for all LGBTQ ceremonies and celebrations.
To celebrate the launch of Gummi Shimmer Shots™, the company is offering free shipping over $50. They will also be available for event planners, party organizers, and retailers at wholesale pricing.
About Craft Cocktail Infusions:
Craft Cocktail Infusions is a leading innovator of cocktail & mocktail infusions, dedicated to creating unique and memorable products that bring joy to any celebration. With a commitment to artisan ingredients and creativity, Craft Cocktail Infusions is at the forefront of redefining the at-home cocktail/mocktail experience for consumers around the world.
Gummi Shimmer Shots