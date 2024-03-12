'INC Giving' extends acts of kindness in High River, Alberta
Residents in High River, Alberta grateful for free care packages in community outreach by Iglesia Ni CristoHIGH RIVER, AB, CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promoting kindness, doing good, and helping others through acts of giving. These are among the goals of the INC Giving project of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ, which were once more put into action in a community outreach event in High River, Alberta, Canada.
Attendees of the INC Giving outreach at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex on February 18 were treated to a message of inspiration, and were given care packages that contained dry goods and other necessities.
The INC members and volunteers in the area acknowledged and thanked guests for coming to the event despite their busy schedule.
“We hope that these care packages can somehow alleviate the stress that anyone in our community may be experiencing in their everyday life,” said Mylene Hementera, a member of the INC.
The Iglesia Ni Cristo aims to build positive relationships with communities through various socio-economic and humanitarian initiatives. Through acts of kindness, the INC continues its Scripture-inspired advocacy to “do good to those who need it” (Proverbs 3:27, Good News Translation).
At present, the INC has active members in 165 countries and territories. Its membership comprises 151 ethnicities and nationalities.
