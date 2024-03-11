Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Caroline County

March 11, 2024

(FEDERALSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Caroline County.

The deceased are identified as Lavonne Bratcher, 55, and Vincent Bratcher, 56, both of Hurlock, Maryland. They were pronounced deceased on the scene by Caroline County emergency medical services personnel.

The operator of a Jeep, identified as Christopher McMullen, 31, of Federalsburg, Maryland and a passenger, as well as the operator of a GMC, were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 313 (Federalsburg Highway), north of Laurel Grove Road for a report of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Mazda, operated by Bratcher, was attempting to make a left turn onto Laurel Grove Road, when for unknown reasons, a Jeep struck the rear of the Mazda, subsequently causing the Mazda to be struck by a GMC. Route 313 was closed for more than three and half hours for the crash investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their investigation is complete, the Crash Team will submit their findings to the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office who will decide whether charges will be filed in this case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov