FEMA Claims Office Hosting Three-Day Workshop in Las Vegas, March 12 -14

SANTA FE, N.M. -- FEMA Hermits Peak /Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate team will host a three-day workshop from March 12 to 14 at the New Mexico Highlands University to offer assistance with the claims process.

People affected by the Hermits Peak Fire and subsequent flooding are invited to take advantage of the workshop and visit one-on-one with Claims Office representatives to ask questions about any part of the process or their own individual claim. Attendees will also be able to bring in any paperwork that needs to be added to their claims.

WHEN: March 12 to March 14, 2024, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily.

WHERE: Highlands University, Student Union Building, Room 321, 800 National Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701.

The workshop will take people through the whole process, from start to finish. Each day of the workshop will have a specific theme. These are:

March 12 - Small Business Day

March 13 – Agriculture/Farming Day

March 14 – Address questions on probate process and flood insurance

Staff members, with examples in each of the above areas, will be available to walk people through the claims process.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is welcome to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. Follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/ and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements.