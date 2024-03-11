Mayfield First United Methodist Church Approved for More Than $4.8 Million in FEMA Recovery Funds

Frankfort, Ky. – FEMA has approved $4,838,775 in federal funding to The Mayfield First United Methodist Church for damage caused by the December 2021 severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes in Kentucky.

During the incident period, an EF-4 tornado outbreak resulted in the destruction of the church, originally completed in 1919.

The church will utilize contractors to replace the church facility, interiors, services, and equipment to include the foundation, columns, roofing to interior finishes, mechanical systems, and furnishings. Contract work will also be used to replace the church’s M.P. Moller brand organ to match the original design, function, and capacity as well as various types of stained glass and insulated windows throughout the church along with framing requirements. Contractors will also be used to replace the church sign, its foundation, lighting, and associated elements.

Funding for this Public Assistance (PA) project is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. PA funds reimburse eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal; life-saving emergency protective measures; and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads, and utilities.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop project worksheets and scopes of work. Following approvals by FEMA and KYEM, FEMA obligates funding for the project.

The FEMA PA program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for this Public Assistance project is 90 percent of the eligible with the remaining non-federal share of 10% to be contributed by other sources.