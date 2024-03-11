CBP launches new dashboards for enhanced visibility into trade violations and enforcement efforts

WASHINGTON - U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched two dynamic statistics dashboards focusing on the Enforce and Protect Act and e-Allegations programs, marking the latest in a series of actions to improve the transparency and effectiveness of CBP’s trade enforcement efforts.

“With the launch of these dashboards, we are empowering the trade community and the public with clear insights into the scope and nature of trade violation allegations,” said CBP’s Executive Director of Trade Remedy Law Enforcement Eric Choy. “These tools underscore our dedication to fair and effective trade enforcement by making key data accessible.”

Members of the public and trade community can use the new dashboards to explore updated data and global trends on the trade violations that CBP receives, including information on the possible countries of origin and the volume and types of trade violation allegations CBP processes through the Trade Violations Reporting Tool. The dashboards are available on CBP.gov at Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) Statistics | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov) and e-Allegations Statistics | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov).

The Enforce and Protect Act dashboard offers a transparent platform for stakeholders to track the volume, types, and geographic locations of antidumping duty and countervailing duty evasion allegations. The Enforce and Protect Act program allows the trade community to file allegations of evasion of antidumping and countervailing duties and to participate in an on-the-record investigation. Allegations must meet certain criteria; please visit the Enforce and Protect Act webpage to learn more about the program.

Through the e-Allegations program, CBP invites the trade community and the general public to report a wide variety of commercial trade violations to CBP. The e-Allegations process enables CBP, in collaboration with our partners, to protect the United States economy from the effects of unfair trade practices and guard against the entry of products that could pose a threat to health and safety.

Visit the e-Allegations website to learn more about the program, and report any Enforce and Protect Act or e-Allegation allegations through the online Trade Violation Reporting Tool.

