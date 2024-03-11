Commercial Customs Advisory Committee holds first public meeting of 2024

WASHINGTON. — The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC) unanimously approved six recommendations on export modernization, CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, and broker modernization during its first public meeting of the 17th term.

During his opening remarks, Troy A. Miller, CBP’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner noted the recent creation of the Centers of Excellence and Expertise (Centers) Working Group, which was initiated in November as a result of a recommendation from the 21st Century Customs Framework Task Force. More than ten years ago, COAC recommended creating the Centers to institute account-based processing and improve trade facilitation. The new working group will seek to identify ways to update operations and improve communications.

“This is a monumental shift in the operational approach to trade processing and is a testament to the positive outcomes of the efforts and professional relationship between CBP and the COAC members,” he said.

Additionally, Miller highlighted textile enforcement as a key priority trade issue, emphasizing the agency’s efforts to intensify targeting and enforcement of illegal customs practices that harm American textile manufacturers.

“Here’s the bottom line: We are taking this very seriously. Violators will not qualify for preferential duty treatment under USMCA, CAFTA-DR, or other trade agreements, and will be subject to payment of duties owed, penalties, and criminal investigations,” he said.

Before ending his remarks, Miller took a moment to thank the COAC members for their work.

“I appreciate your leadership and expertise over the coming term. Your insights and experiences within the trade environment will play a pivotal role in our efforts to improve customs operations,” Miller said. “The recommendations from this committee, along with the comments we receive from the public at each meeting, are vital to these efforts. I sincerely appreciate you stepping up to lead this committee throughout the next year.”

The purpose of the COAC, made up of 20 appointed members from the international trade community, is to advise the Secretaries of the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security on commercial operations of CBP and related Treasury and DHS functions. The recommendations aim to improve CBP’s operations and communications, while empowering businesses of all sizes to remain compliant with trade laws and policies.

CBP will continue its regular outreach efforts to the trade community during the 2024 Trade Facilitation and Cargo Security Summit, which will be held in Philadelphia March 25 – 28. In-person registration has reached capacity, but virtual registration is still open until March 14.

For more information on the approved recommendations and the next COAC public meeting, which will take place June 26, visit the COAC webpage. Meetings can be attended virtually or in person.