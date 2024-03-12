Hailo Appoints NEXTY Electronics as Sales Promotion Partner in Japan to Support Automotive Market Expansion

The partnership will expand Hailo's presence in the burgeoning automotive market, providing mass market vehicles with access to advanced ADAS and AD solutions.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailo, the pioneering chipmaker of edge artificial intelligence (AI) processors, announced today that it has appointed NEXTY Electronics, one of the core members of the Toyota Tsusho Group’s electronics business, as Hailo’s second sales partner in Japan, where it will focus on further advancing Hailo’s AI solutions within the automotive market.

The appointment comes on the heels of Hailo's recent announcement that leading autonomous driving solutions provider iMotion selected the Hailo-8 AI accelerator and Renesas R-Car V4H SoC (System-on-Chip) to power the iMotion iDC High domain controller for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD). A Chinese automaker is expected to begin mass production with the iMotion iDC High domain controller in the second half of this year.

“ADAS is a key area of growth for Hailo and our partnership with NEXTY Electronics will be critical to help us expand our market presence,” said Nori Kojima, General Manager of Hailo Japan. “Hailo’s edge AI processors are cost effective and offer high-performance data processing and low power consumption to the automotive market, making advanced ADAS and autonomous driving features accessible for mass market vehicles. We’re thrilled to partner with NEXTY Electronics to be able to offer their automaker and Tier 1 customer base a wider range of AI options that can tackle even the most challenging automotive scenarios.”

NEXTY Electronics is one of the key companies in the electronics business sector of the Toyota Group Tsusho and specializes in automotive electronics, IT, communication, and industrial solutions to support smart factories, robotics and more.

The appointment of NEXTY Electronics marks another significant milestone in Japan for Hailo, which has been working with Macnica, Japan’s largest distributor of semiconductors and the fifth largest in the world to serve a variety of Japanese sectors including smart retail, cities, homes, and Industry 4.0, since 2021.

It also underscores the momentum of Hailo's global expansion. With its products already serving over 300 clients worldwide through a robust network of distributors across the world, Hailo announced last week agreements with two new distributors – J-Squared Technologies in North America, and Macnica DHW in South America.

With offices in Tokyo, Taipei, Shenzhen, Seoul, Munich, Silicon Valley, and Chicago, coupled with a growing range of distributor partners in Asia, America, Europe and Australia, Hailo is positioned for sustained growth and innovation on a global scale.

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.