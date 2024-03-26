Vya Selected by BlueSprig to Provide Localized Marketing Technology and Services for 160+ Centers Nationwide

Vya’s marketing resource mgmt system will help simplify marketing ops for multi-location organization that provides care and treatment for children with autism

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vya, a leading provider of marketing execution technology and services for distributed organizations, today announced it has been selected to provide localized marketing services to BlueSprig, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

BlueSprig is implementing Vya’s marketing resource management system to efficiently fulfill and track localized marketing campaigns and materials at its 160+ centers across 19 U.S. states, making it easier for each location to execute marketing campaigns at the local level.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Vya,” said Robin Simon, Director of Marketing for BlueSprig. “After undergoing a thorough evaluation process, we are confident in our choice of Vya. Working closely with our marketing team, Vya has seamlessly facilitated the transition from our previous platform, creating efficiency and accountability for our investments. We are also experiencing exceptional customer service in their ongoing support.”

Vya’s marketing resource management system will help BlueSprig connect with local markets, empower local teams and streamline its marketing operations by enabling the organization to manage marketing assets for all locations in one online system.

“Vya is honored and excited to be working with BlueSprig in support of its tremendously important mission,” said Kandi O’Connor, COO, Vya. “This partnership represents an expansion into a new market segment for Vya, demonstrating that almost any distributed organization, particularly with multiple brick-and-mortar locations, can benefit from our marketing execution technology.”

The BlueSprig marketing portal, powered by Vya, is a user-friendly, one-stop shop where local teams can easily access branded, customizable marketing campaigns and marketing materials, including promotional items, such as branded apparel, as well as brochures, flyers, postcards, web and print ads and social posts. Location profiles ensure local teams only see items that are specific to their location. Certain materials can be customized automatically with data from a location’s user profile.

Learn more about Vya’s marketing resource management solutions at https://www.vyasystems.com/systems/.

About BlueSprig

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider of ABA treatment with 160+ locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.

About Vya

Vya simplifies marketing execution with local customization to help distributed and multi-location businesses increase efficiency and maximize performance. With its combination of marketing resource management technology, data analytics expertise, and production services, Vya enables marketers to customize, localize, optimize and efficiently manage marketing campaigns, messaging and materials for greater relevance and impact. Marketers across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, franchising, insurance, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, choose Vya to elevate their marketing operations and advance overall business success. Learn more about Vya at https://www.vyasystems.com or contact Vya at 800-426-7921 or sales@vyasystems.com.