Most California convicts can now petition to have their convictions invalidated or sentences reduced on the basis of the presence of any disparities between racial groups in charging, sentencing or convictions.
You just read:
California law allows conviction challenges on basis of racial disparities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.