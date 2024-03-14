The LiDAR PROs Announce Brady Reisch has joined the TLP team as Virtual Design/Construction (VDC) Specialist

The LiDAR PROs (TLP) Logo Brady Reisch_TLP Roadway Point Cloud

The appointment of Brady Reisch supports TLP's mission to assist AEC, surveyors, engineers & inspection teams to realize the potential of their drone systems.

With select product offerings, qualified staff, and key partnerships, we are paving the way for the AEC, survey, and inspection services to access and experience the best in client services available.” — Jennifer Pidgen, President

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LiDAR PROs (TLP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brady Reisch, TLP’s Virtual Design/Construction (VDC) Specialist with the mission to assist AEC firms, surveyors, civil engineers, and inspection teams to fully realize the potential of their uncrewed/drone systems in various operations.

Starting in the AEC industry in his teen years, Brady Reisch has been a Lead Draftsman since 2014, working for a Las Vegas architectural firm. In 2016, Brady Reisch became an early adopter of UAS, obtaining his FAA 107 certification shortly after the FAA announced the 107 program. One of the drone industry’s top resources and a highly experienced instructor in unmanned aerial systems, Brady joins TLP after having been Virtual Design/Construction Specialist, where he worked daily with enterprise and commercial users of UAS technology in the AEC and Public Safety channels.

Brady is highly skilled and experienced with CAD, engineering, and virtual construction tools such as the full Pix4D product line, AutoDesk’s suite of tools with a deep knowledge of Revit and other tools required for architects, engineers, and construction workflows. Brady has been instrumental in beta testing and developing various software tools such as LP360 and is particularly proficient in site-scan tablet tools such as the DTResearch products loaded with Dot3D products. He also brings a deep knowledge of Reality Capture to TLP and is skilled at using precision tools on jobsites. Brady is also a highly experienced instructor, having been training UAS for Sundance Media Group over the past four years.

Whether photogrammetry, high-definition scanning, post-processing software, or flying drones, visualization of jobsites and cross-industry conversations are his primary areas of expertise.

“I’m very excited to be a member of the TLP Team,” says Brady. “SMG has been in the business of supplying and informing AEC and Public Safety for 30 years. Their deep training programs for customers and continuing education for employees allows me to grow while providing precision knowledge to our clients. The LiDAR PROs are able to offer their clients the best solution-focused products from providers across the industry including training, information, updates, product partnering, or solutions-focused output.”

“TLP is deeply excited to have Brady and his expertise join the The LiDAR PROs team! Brady will be a key resource to TLP as we continue to define our product lines and service offerings” said Jennifer Pidgen., President of The LiDAR PROs “With transformative product offerings, qualified staff, and appropriate partnerships, we are paving the way for the AEC, survey, and inspection services to access and experience the best in client services available within the industries we serve.”

Although Brady works out of the Las Vegas The LiDAR PROs location, he may often be found in other states capturing data, field training, or on social media where he frequently answers industry questions and freely shares his knowledge with other industry members.

ABOUT THE LIDAR PROS:

The LiDAR PROs Incorporated (TLP) and their parent company, SMG, have been a provider of Architectural, Engineering, Construction, Survey training and equipment Since 1994. TLP are Authorized Dealers for numerous companies such as: Autel, Microdrones, Wingra, Microdrones, Geocue, Stonex and other precision products built for aerial measurement and scanning.

For more information about TLP: https://thelidarpros.com/

About Sundance Media Group

Powered by Sundance Media Group established in 1994, The LiDAR Pros are an extension of the SMG reputation for reliability, quality training and services, and customer support. Sundance Media Group has trained UAS operators around the globe, publishing five books on UAS, and produced countless tradeshow events with UAS.

For more information about SMG: https://sundancemediagroup.com/