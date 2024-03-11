New Haven Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5001072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 3/10/24, Evening

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenbush Rd, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property

ACCUSED: Benjamin Emmons

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: Eric Huestis

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/11/24 at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers received a report of a stolen trailer owned by Eric Huestis (49) from outside of his residence on Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The theft is believed to have occurred during the evening hours of the previous night. On 3/11/24 at approximately 1512 hours, Officers with the Middlebury Police Department located the trailer being pulled by a pickup truck and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Troopers arrived on scene and investigation revealed the operator, Benjamin Emmons (33) of Middlebury, VT was knowingly in possession of the stolen trailer with no intention of returning it to its owner. Emmons was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Emmons was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/20/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.