From off- Broadway to Martinez, CA– Award Winning Actor Shares Florence Nightingale’s Wit and Wisdom to Modern Audiences
A voice from the past explains it all in "An Evening With Florence Nightingale:The Reluctant Celebrity"e
Campbell Theater Welcomes Back Popular Show
Candy Campbell traces the pattern of Hal Holbrook’s Mark Twain for authenticity and historical gravitas leavened with a sparkling wit…”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Campbell Theater in Martinez will present Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity by award-winning actor and author Candy Campbell, March 21st, 22nd, and 24th, 2024.
"Although she is famous as the Lady with the Lamp, most people don't know that her work after the Crimean War, as a statistician, social reformer, and ad hoc advisor to leaders on four continents, was done from her London flat, as an invalid," states Campbell. "Florence Nightingale is one of history's most influential women, for good reason!"
Nightingale was what some consider the poster child for women's rights and disadvantaged people, long before it was fashionable, in addition to being the founder of the first secular school for the nursing profession. In Victorian England, women were considered possessions and had no right to obtain higher education, own land, have a bank account, or vote. She instigated legislation to push back against the status quo regarding the treatment of the poor in workhouses, students in indigenous schools, childhood marriage, sanitation reform, and so much more.
Campbell navigates questions of faith and social reform as she transitions effortlessly between seminal characters and events in this biographical journey of Nightingale's trials and triumphs, which lasts 75- 90 minutes, “...depending on how many questions the audience submits,” she adds.
"When you think of all the innovative work she accomplished, Nightingale was a spunky old broad!" says Campbell, with a laugh. "It took me three years to read most of her 200 books and articles and over 10,000 of her letters, so I have a lot of fun with the audience Q&A sessions, which are baked into every performance. Miss Nightingale is witty, she's wise, and audiences think she's wonderful."
One fan gushed, “Candy Campbell traces the pattern of Hal Holbrook’s Mark Twain for authenticity and historical gravitas leavened with a sparkling wit…”
Another fan added, “The show is a must-see for nurses and should be booked at every healthcare company, school of nursing, and theater department to see how one woman can create so many characters effectively. And, of course, the show should be seen by anyone who wants to have a good time.”
In Martinez, first two performances will be in the evening and the last is a matinee.
For tickets, see the Campbell Theater website.
Candy will be available for book-signing, of Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation, her book, based on the reading of Nightingale's work, in the lobby after the show.
For a glimpse of the show, click here: https://tinyurl.com/MissNightingale
To see testimonials for her portrayal of Florence Nightingale, go to https://youtu.be/djbDUCkkcww
About Candy Campbell
Dr. Candy Campbell is an award-winning actor, author, filmmaker, and nurse. This is her third solo show, based on Nightingale's 200 books, articles, and thousands of letters extant.
Campbell's book, Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation, expands Nightingale's history and adds the story of her influence on the author's personal and professional life.
Her awards include:
• 1997 San Francisco Fringe Festival – “Full-Frontal Nursing” – rated one of 10 best
• WYSIWYG 2004 Film Fest-Supporting actor, “The Calling,” role of Mama – “Most inspirational moment”
• San Francisco Bay Area Critics Award 2005 – Supporting Actress – “Funny Girl,” role of Mrs. Brice (Fanny’s mom)
• International Medical Media award for the documentary film, “Micropremature Babies: How Low Can You Go?”
