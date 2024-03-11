JSI’s HDD Bundle Spacers (BBS) Closing in on 100,000 Installs Milestone and Launches New Website
JSI's innovative BBS product (bumper for bundled road bores) has reached a massive milestone with 100,000 successfull installs. Also launching HDDBundle.comCONROE, TX, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSI celebrates approaching 100,000 successful installations of BBS, a revolutionary solution for multi-pipe pullbacks and bundled directional drilling applications. JSI (Joint Specialists), a renowned provider of innovative solutions for pipeline construction and coating, proudly announces a significant achievement for its flagship product, Bundled Bore Spacers (BBS). With immense appreciation for its loyal customers and industry partners.
In conjunction with this milestone, JSI is excited to unveil the launch of BBS’s new website: HDDBundle.com – designed to offer a smooth user experience and easy accessibility, the newly launched website serves as a comprehensive platform for customers to explore BBS’s range of products, access valuable resources and stay informed about the latest advancements in this and JSI’s other products (Powercrete and Covalence). This launch underscores JSI’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional support and service to its valued clientele.
Furthermore, JSI is pleased to announce the launch of a research and development program to evaluate new materials and sizing options for the bumpers that will be innovatively tailored to maximize field efficiency and streamline the application process even more than it currently is.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone achievement of reaching 100,000 installations of BBS products,” stated Steve Simpson of JSI. “This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our team and the enduring support of our clients and partners in the industry. As we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings, we are excited to embark on this new exploration of ways to make the BBS product even better. We firmly believe that the coming advancements will further solidify BBS’s position as the leading solution for protecting pipe involved in bundles in the pipeline construction and HDD industry.”
With a rich legacy of innovation and a steadfast commitment to excellence, JSI remains at the forefront of pipeline construction and coating technology; driving progress and shaping the future of the industry. Looking ahead, the company remains resolute in its mission to deliver superior quality, performance and reliability to all of our clients.
For more information about JSI and its flagship product BBS, please visit the new website: www.HDDBundle.com
About JSI (Joint Specialists): Established in 1995, JSI is a leading provider of innovative coatings and solutions for pipeline construction. JSI sets the industry standard for service, fast turnarounds and excellent technical advice.
