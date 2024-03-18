NBRPA & WBCA TEAM UP TO BRING 2nd ANNUAL WOMEN’S HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAM TO WBCA CONVENTION AT NCAA WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR

NBRPA WNBA Legend & NBRPA Director Nancy Lieberman WNBA Legend & NBRPA Director Rushia Brown

-Acclaimed Health Screening Will Be Available to All WNBA Legends and WBCA Coaches-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), today announced that it will conduct its acclaimed Health Screening Program during the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Convention which will be held in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Cleveland, Ohio. The program will be available to all registered WNBA Legends and coaches attending the WBCA Convention.

The critically acclaimed program, under the supervision of the NBRPA Chief Medical Director Joe Rogowski, will focus on women’s health, delivered thorough, cost-effective, healthcare to its membership and addressing many of the medical issues experienced by the NBRPA population, while also educating them on proactive measures that promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Following the success of our inaugural women’s health screening program in Dallas last year, we are thrilled at the opportunity to bring the program to Cleveland and to be able to continue increasing our focus on health issues affecting women,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “We thank the WBCA for partnering with us to help bring this invaluable service to Cleveland and for helping extend these comprehensive examinations to the coaches that make up the WBCA membership along with our WNBA Legends.”

“I’m excited to be part of the continuation and enhancement of the health screening program to ensure women are receiving the proper care, especially for those members that may not have insurance or access,” said Rushia Brown, WNBA Legend and NBRPA Board Director. “Programs like this are crucial to our members’ well-being and I fully encourage all members attending the NCAA Women’s Final Four to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“So much emphasis is placed on the health of student-athletes, and rightfully so, but the health of coaches is equally important and vital to the continued success of our game,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “Coaches are the constant. They lead selflessly. We want to make sure they also make their own health a priority. So, we are excited to partner with the NBRPA in offering health screenings to all coaches attending this year’s WBCA Convention in Cleveland.”

Launched in conjunction with the NBPA in 2016, to deliver valuable, preventive long-term healthcare check-ups to former professional players across the U.S., the Health Screening Program has impacted hundreds of former players by providing preventative testing, including blood work, electrocardiograms, echocardiograms, cardiology consultations and brain scans.

The NBRPA announced in 2022 that they would begin overseeing the program and brought along Joe Rogowski to head the operation. Rogowski, who served as the NBPA’s Chief Medical Officer for the past decade, was named the NBRPA’s Chief Medical Director in November 2022.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

About the WBCA

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. Founded in 1981, the WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

