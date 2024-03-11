Indie Author Curtis Elliott's Latest Book Release Earns Praise as a Universal Guide to Swing Improvement
Indie Author Curtis Elliott's Latest Book Release Earns Praise as a Universal Guide to Swing ImprovementETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis Elliott's "Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method" continues to make waves in the golfing community, earning acclaim from golfers of all levels. Phil Bolos, in a recent 5-star Amazon review, describes the book as a valuable resource for golfers seeking to enhance their swing, making it an ideal guide for players at any level.
Phil Bolos states that this is ‘a great book for any golfer at any level if they are looking to improve their swing’.
In a sport where mastering the golf swing can be a daunting challenge, Elliott's book stands out as a comprehensive guide, emphasizing control over power in the swing.
Bolos shares his personal experience, highlighting the initial struggles he faced as a beginner, attempting to muscle through the swing with maximum power. He lauds how "Breakthrough in Golf" provides a clear alternative, guiding readers through the motions of the swing, emphasizing the importance of control, and offering practical tips on how to practice effectively and see tangible results.
This 5-star review further solidifies "Breakthrough in Golf" as an invaluable companion for golfers seeking to refine their swing. With its universal appeal, this guide promises to benefit players at any level.
A lawyer with a deep passion for golf, Curtis Elliot draws on his extensive experience, including his time as a former starting member of the Men's Varsity Golf Team at the University of South Carolina, to offer readers valuable insights into mastering the golf swing.
To secure a copy and explore the universal wisdom and principles of swing improvement, "Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method" by Curtis Elliot is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading online book outlets.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other