H-53 Fleet Support Team bolsters Fleet readiness with new engine wash procedures

Engineers at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) are enhancing flight line readiness with the development of updated engine wash procedures and training in support of the Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter.

Jordon Barnes, a senior engineer on the H-53 Fleet Support Team (FST), said the engine wash procedures are aimed at enhancing time on wing and increasing the lifespan of the T64 engine.

“Engine washes are the biggest bang for our buck in trying to improve time on wing,” said Barnes. “Tight clearances allow for the most effective and efficient performance of the T64 engine. Sand or dirt build up can cause wear and open up these clearances. When that happens, the engine makes less than optimal power. Proper engine washes prevent that.”

In addition to a newly written publication which updates and standardizes cleaning procedures of the CH-53E’s T64 engine, squadrons throughout the Marine Corps will receive new engine cleaning equipment and a video training aid.

“This initiative is a great example of the support the FST provides to the warfighter,” said FST Site Lead Russell Padgett. “The procedures and training developed by our engineers boost the readiness of the Marine Corps CH-53E squadrons by increasing engine efficiency and reducing maintenance time. The FST worked closely with the customer and came up with an innovative and efficient solution to meet their needs.”

The CH-53E is the heavy-lift helicopter used by Marines around the world. It is capable of rapidly transporting troops and equipment from ship-to-shore. The helicopter’s T64 engine provides the power that makes these capabilities possible.

To ensure these engines are meeting squadron needs, the H-53 FST regularly sends a team of engineers specializing in the T64 engine to units flying the Super Stallion.

“The FST conducts maintenance awareness visits, where we go to each squadron and meet with the Fleet,” said Ronald Bittiker, a mechanical engineer with the H-53 FST. “We ask them what we can do to make their job a little easier. During these visits, the topic of engine washes frequently came up. We began to look at the procedures and the equipment used in the squadrons with a focus on standardizing the process and making it more efficient.”

Barnes said a maintenance awareness visit to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego during the summer of 2023 allowed the team to work with Marine Corps CH-53E crews and see firsthand how the washes were conducted in the Fleet.

“After several days of trying to wash aircraft with the Marines, we really felt their pain,” said Barnes. “We needed to figure out a way to make this easier on them and give them the tools required to more efficiently accomplish their jobs.”

According to Barnes, the team set out to standardize both the cleaning process and the equipment used. He said the goal was to find the Marines simple, compact cleaning tools that could withstand the rigors of life in the Fleet.

“We started passing ideas back and forth,” said Barnes. “We came up with what is essentially a foamer that hooks up to a hose which has a canister where you put the cleaner. It’s inexpensive, lightweight and easy to use. There are no moving parts.”

After extensive research, the team developed procedures for using the gear and then set out to validate the effectiveness of the process. This involved an intensive, data-driven test plan measuring increases in power after cleaning the airfoils of the T64 engine.

“Cleaning the airfoils increases the efficiency of the engine,” said Barnes. “It increases the fuel efficiency as well as the power output. To measure this, we’d take the dirty engine and run it up and grab a performance point. Then we we’d cool it off, wash the engine effectively and bring it back up to take the power points again.

“We gained 90 horsepower on the very first engine we ever did, which wasn't even that dirty,” Barnes continued. “After many trials in the test cell, our next step was testing on wing. Here, we could pull numbers off of the aircraft which actually collects this data when the pilot initiates a check.”

In addition to validating the effectiveness of the procedures, Barnes said testing on squadron helicopters also allowed the engineers to gather feedback from the Marines who work with the CH-53E daily.

“The reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Barnes. “They like the simplicity of the equipment. They like the idea of throwing this and their cleaner in the back of the aircraft. If they stop somewhere, they can clean the engine quickly and effectively with equipment that has a minimal footprint.”

After validation and testing was completed, the engineers wrote a new publication detailing and standardizing engine wash procedures for the T64 engine. Bittiker said the team worked closely with the CH-53E community throughout the process.

“There was a lot of collaboration involved,” said Bittiker. “A lot of it was just going down to the Fleet or talking to artisans and engineers at the depot – people that know this aircraft inside and out – and getting their input and ideas. All this experience put together resulted in something that will certainly benefit the Fleet.”

The team also developed a video training aid to guide Marines through the updated procedures and the use of the new equipment.

In addition to the video training aid, Barnes said the team looks forward to visiting the squadrons to provide training support. He explained they’re also eager to see the new engine wash procedures in action.

“There's no better feeling than the satisfaction of assisting our Marines and Sailors and supporting the Fleet,” said Barnes. “As part of the FST at FRC East, we have a very unique opportunity to do this. We see all aspects of H-53 maintenance and operations. We get to see these engines come off the aircraft and go through major repairs at the depot. Through our site visits, we also get to see each aspect of Marine Corps maintenance at both the intermediate and organizational levels. Seeing these products go full circle back and forth is very informative and fulfilling. It makes us more effective in our job.”

