New Nick Evans Mowery Album, Midnight Faces, Infuses "Accomplished Songwriting, Funky Blues Rock and Guitar Wizardry"

Midnight Faces Album Cover

Self awareness, coping with loss, and life’s ever-changing journey displayed on Mowery’s latest studio album

MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mowery wrote, performed and produced 10 tracks for his twentieth studio album entitled - “Midnight Faces”.His abilities as a multi-instrumentalist and producer are on full display in this collection. From the gritty opening title track “Midnight Faces” to the Nashville-esque closing ballad “Perfect White Square” listeners will thoroughly enjoy this offering. Midnight Faces would best be described as “blues rock with groove” and will be released on March 29, 2024Nick Evans Mowery's band, The NEM Project , performed in Las Vegas for several years opening for national touring acts. His music has been featured in dozens of hit television shows and feature films, and has received great reviews in magazines and editorials.“Nick Evans Mowery delivers a concise and powerful artistic statement that is well worth multiple listens” - Bucky O’Hare/Blues Blast Magazine“Well-written and well-played modern blues and blues-influenced songs with some top class guitar playing” - Rhys “Lightnin’” Williams/Blues Blast Magazine