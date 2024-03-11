Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,159 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Coast Guard to Conduct Training Exercise at Kalaeloa Airport

Posted on Mar 11, 2024 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that the U.S. Coast Guard will conduct an Aircraft Mishap Drill at Kalaeloa Airport on Tuesday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual training exercise, which will involve U.S. Coast Guard personnel, air traffic control, and Kalaeloa Airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighters, aims to enhance emergency readiness and response protocol and will simulate a disabled aircraft scenario.

Motorists are asked to be aware of additional emergency vehicles and security personnel during the exercise and to please drive carefully. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

###

You just read:

U.S. Coast Guard to Conduct Training Exercise at Kalaeloa Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more