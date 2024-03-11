U.S. Coast Guard to Conduct Training Exercise at Kalaeloa Airport

Main, News Posted on Mar 11, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that the U.S. Coast Guard will conduct an Aircraft Mishap Drill at Kalaeloa Airport on Tuesday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual training exercise, which will involve U.S. Coast Guard personnel, air traffic control, and Kalaeloa Airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighters, aims to enhance emergency readiness and response protocol and will simulate a disabled aircraft scenario.

Motorists are asked to be aware of additional emergency vehicles and security personnel during the exercise and to please drive carefully. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

###