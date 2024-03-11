TN AG Skrmetti Issues Statement Raising Concerns Over Maine’s Proposed Legislative Assault on Federalism

NASHVILLE – On Monday, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led 16 state Attorneys General in raising concerns over proposed legislation in Maine that would interfere with other states enforcing their state laws restricting childhood gender transition if those laws differed from Maine law.

“We have enough disagreement in America these days without state governments reaching outside their borders to cause trouble in other states,” Attorney General Skrmetti said in a statement. “It’s a fundamental principle of America that different states can approach controversial issues differently. Creating new avenues of lawfare at the state level to harass officials in other states would catastrophically destabilize our constitutional order. If legislators in Maine don’t like Tennessee’s laws, they are free to continue not living in Tennessee.”

The following states joined Tennessee sending this letter: Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

The letter can be read here.

###