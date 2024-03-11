Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,158 in the last 365 days.

TN AG Skrmetti Issues Statement Raising Concerns Over Maine’s Proposed Legislative Assault on Federalism

NASHVILLE – On Monday, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led 16 state Attorneys General in raising concerns over proposed legislation in Maine that would interfere with other states enforcing their state laws restricting childhood gender transition if those laws differed from Maine law.

“We have enough disagreement in America these days without state governments reaching outside their borders to cause trouble in other states,” Attorney General Skrmetti said in a statement. “It’s a fundamental principle of America that different states can approach controversial issues differently. Creating new avenues of lawfare at the state level to harass officials in other states would catastrophically destabilize our constitutional order. If legislators in Maine don’t like Tennessee’s laws, they are free to continue not living in Tennessee.”

The following states joined Tennessee sending this letter: Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

The letter can be read here.

###

You just read:

TN AG Skrmetti Issues Statement Raising Concerns Over Maine’s Proposed Legislative Assault on Federalism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more