Public comment for 2024-25 migratory game bird season proposals now open

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on proposed migratory game bird seasons for 2024-25. Fish and Game staff will present all season proposals to the Commission for review during the April 17 conference call.

Hunters can review these proposals online and provide input on the Migratory Game Bird webpage. The deadline to comment is March 24. For those interested in commenting on a specific season proposal, click on the section you wish to provide input on below.

The Fish and Game Commission will finalize the 2024-25 migratory game bird seasons during its April 17 conference call.

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Please note that not all Fish and Game regions will be hosting meetings and open houses.

Open houses and public meeting schedule

PANHANDLE

March 14 — Coeur D’Alene, IDFG Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., 5-7 p.m.

CLEARWATER

March 15 — Lewiston, Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST – MCCALL

March 14 — McCall Regional Office, 555 Deinhard Ln., 4-6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST – NAMPA

March 21 — Nampa Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd., 3-7 p.m.

SOUTHEAST

March 11 — Pocatello, Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, 1-5 p.m.

UPPER SNAKE

March 19 — Idaho Falls, Upper Snake Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle, 3-6:30 p.m.

SALMON