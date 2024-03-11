DCC Metal Recycling grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Dillon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DCC Metal Recycling (DCC), a metal shredding and recycling company, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Dillon County. The company’s $11 million investment will create 78 new jobs.

Founded in Hemingway in 1943, DCC purchases, shreds and recycles scrap metals. This process significantly reduces the cost and environmental impact of the company’s products which include aluminum, stainless steel and copper.

The new 48-acre site located at 1324 Smith St. in Dillon will be the company’s seventh South Carolina operation.

Operations will be online in the first quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the DCC team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“DCC Metal Recycling looks forward to joining the Dillon community. Our new operation will be providing excellent job opportunities as well as the purchasing of metal recyclables from area scrap dealers and the general public. The company is expanding its South Carolina operations into this region resulting in local economic development. The city of Dillon and South Carolina’s new inland port make it a perfect fit for our operation. We thank the Dillon government officials and the South Carolina Department of Commerce for their help in creating this economic opportunity for us and the community.” -DCC Metal Recycling President and CEO Donald R. Brewer Jr.

“Congratulations to DCC Metal Recycling on establishing its seventh operation in South Carolina. This substantial investment underscores the strength of the recycling industry in our state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud that DCC Metal Recycling continues to do business in South Carolina. Today’s announcement is a tremendous win for one of our state’s rural communities, and we are eager to witness the impact these 78 new jobs will have in Dillon County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Dillon County is thrilled to welcome DCC Metal Recycling to the growing and impressive list of partners in our industrial family. DCC Metal Recycling has a history of doing business in South Carolina and rural area communities. We are grateful your company recognizes the value of conducting business in Dillon County and we look forward to a long, prosperous relationship.” -Dillon County Council Chairwoman Detrice McCollum Dawkins

“SC Ports is proud to support expanding businesses in Dillon County like DCC Metal Recycling through Inland Port Dillon. By providing direct rail access to the Port of Charleston, Inland Port Dillon connects companies in the Pee Dee and beyond to global markets and enables goods to swiftly move through the supply chain.” -SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin

“The North Eastern Strategic Alliance is excited to see DCC Metal Recycling, a company with deep roots in the region, continue to grow as they expand to Dillon County.” -North Eastern Strategic Alliance Executive Chairman Yancey McGill

FIVE FAST FACTS