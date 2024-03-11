C.K. McWhorter's Family Office To Introduce Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection: A Fusion of Luxury, Innovation, & Holistic Health

GENEVA, Switzerland, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWhorter Family Office announces its plans to develop an Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection. The transformative project, rooted in a structured approach represents the pinnacle of luxury health & wellness.



Transforming Luxury Health & Wellness:

Scheduled to break ground in 2024, the Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection heralds a new era of luxury hospitality and holistic well-being. As anticipation builds for the unveiling of this prestigious project, McWhorter Family Office and Carter Kennedy Equity Partners prepare to extend an invitation to discerning individuals worldwide.

"As stewards of wealth and well-being, we are thrilled to introduce our Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, this visionary project embodies our ethos of excellence and distinction.” - C.K. McWhorter (Carter K. McWhorter)

McWhorter Trust: The Strategic Holding Company:

Under the umbrella of McWhorter Family Office, McWhorter Trust acts as a strategic holding company, overseeing a diverse portfolio of investments, including the Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection. Guided by principles of stewardship and long-term thinking, McWhorter Trust ensures alignment with McWhorter's values and vision for social impact and investment excellence.

Carter Kennedy Equity Partners: Visionaries in Luxury Investments:

Under guidance of the McWhorter Family Office, Carter Kennedy Equity Partners brings its focus in luxury investments to the Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection.

McWhorter Foundation: A Commitment to Social Impact:

As a philanthropic arm of McWhorter Family Office, McWhorter Foundation channels its resources towards supporting initiatives that advance healthcare, and economic opportunity. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, McWhorter Foundation will enhance the social impact of the McWhorter family offices’s Ultra-Elite Wellness Chateau Collection, ensuring that it contributes positively to the well-being of our planet and communities.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71c7bc5b-2bbc-42bf-9829-e6bfa4de8265

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Media Contact: Tyler Wells VP Public relations tylerwells@mcwhorter.foundation