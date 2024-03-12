Trifinio Coffee Company's Signature Medium Roast Blend Earns 90-Point Rating from Coffee Review
Trifinio Coffee Company's Signature Trifinio Blend earns a 90-point rating from Coffee Review, showcasing its exceptional quality and exquisite flavor.MOORPARK, CA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trifinio Coffee Company is proud to announce that its Signature Trifinio Blend has received a 90-point rating from Coffee Review, one of the world's leading coffee tasting and rating organizations. This accolade is a significant achievement for the family-owned business, which prides itself on producing high-quality, small-batch roasted, whole bean coffee from El Salvador.
The Signature Trifinio Blend is a medium roast, carefully crafted from the finest Arabica beans grown in the lush mountains of El Salvador. The blend offers a harmonious balance of taste and aroma, with rich notes of chocolate and a subtle hint of almond, making it an ideal choice for coffee enthusiasts seeking a truly gourmet experience.
Fernando Galan, the owner of Trifinio Coffee Company, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are delighted to receive such a high rating from Coffee Review. Our team is dedicated to producing top-quality coffee that not only tastes great but also embodies our heritage and passion for coffee."
In response to this achievement, Trifinio Coffee Company is now offering the Signature Trifinio Blend in both whole bean and ground form, catering to the preferences of all coffee lovers. The ground option is specifically tailored for drip machines, ensuring that customers can easily enjoy this award-winning blend at home.
Trifinio Coffee Company's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is at the forefront of its operations. The company strives to bring the best of Central American coffee to the world while ensuring ethical practices and environmental stewardship.
To experience the taste that impressed Coffee Review's expert panel and to learn more about Trifinio Coffee Company's offerings, visit their website at TrifinioCoffeeCompany.com. Join the ranks of coffee aficionados who have discovered the exceptional quality and unique flavor of the Signature Trifinio Blend.
About Trifinio Coffee Company
Trifinio Coffee Company is a family-owned business based in Moorpark, California, specializing in high-quality, 100% Arabica coffee from El Salvador. With a focus on sustainability and social responsibility, Trifinio Coffee Company is committed to bringing the best of Central American coffee to the world.
