Hà Nội’s Party oficial pledges to deepen ties with Laos

VIETNAM, March 11 - VIENTIANE — Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng paid a courtesy call to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on March 11, assuring the host that Hà Nội, as well as Việt Nam, will spare no effort, together with the Party, State and people of Laos, to preserve and foster bilateral special relationship in various areas.

Dũng affirmed that Hà Nội always gives high priority to its important political relations with Laos, especially Vientiane capital and northern Lao provinces.

In the coming time, Hà Nội will work together with Vientiane and other Lao localities to enhance cooperation in a more practical and effective manner, he said, adding that in this regard, Hà Nội will increase sharing experiences in various fields.

PM Sonexay Siphandone, for his part, highly valued the success of joint initiatives between the two capitals under their 2022-25 cooperation agreement, especially practical support provided by Hà Nội for Vientiane during this period.

Expressing his confidence that the two capitals will continue effectively realising the 2022-25 cooperation agreement, he wished that Hà Nội would actively share the best practices and lessons learned in Party and political system building, economic management, budget allocation, Capital Law drafting, decentralisation, long-term planning with innovative thinking, building of green-clean-beautiful urban areas and fight against social vices like drug abuse, among others.

He envisioned a future where the two capitals become a model of local-level collaboration, thereby fostering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation nurtured by leaders of both Parties and States.

In the afternoon the same day, Dũng held talks with Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Vientiane Anouphap Tounalom.

Dũng said in response to Laos' National Tourism Year 2024, Hà Nội will collaborate with Vientiane to hold a bilateral tourism promotion programme aimed at increasing economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two capitals.

He further highlighted Hà Nội's keen interest in and desire to step up cooperation with Vientiane in quality human resources development this year.

Beyond offering scholarships for university and postgraduate education, Hà Nội stands ready to assist Vientiane in leadership training, and facilitate vocational training and internship opportunities for Vientiane artisans in Hà Nội's craft villages, he said.

Agreeing with Dũng’s proposals, Anouphap Tounalom vowed to direct local agencies to discuss with Hà Nội counterparts to effectively realise them. This collaborative approach, he believed, will foster deeper mutual understanding and solidify the bonds between the two cities. — VNS