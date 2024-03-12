Gotham Metalworks Provides Expertise to Award-Winning Renovation of La MaMa Theater
Gotham Metal Works helped to preserve the historic façade of the landmark building at 74A East 4th Street.
Gotham replicated the ornamental cornice and pediment from the original components of the building constructed in 1873.
Gotham Metal Works is proud to announce its involvement in the recent renovation of the historic La MaMa Theater, a project that has been honored with the prestigious Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award. The recognition, which underscores the collaborative spirit and craftsmanship that brought this iconic venue into a new era, is the Conservancy's highest honor for exceptional preservation efforts, and recognizes individuals, organizations, and building owners for their extraordinary contributions to New York City.
— Joey Maiello
The $24 million capital renovation of La MaMa's landmark building at 74A East 4th Street helped to preserve its historic façade while also transforming its interior to include ADA-accessible spaces, flexible performance venues, and a comprehensive data-wide building network to enhance cross-cultural engagement
Crafting Legacy
Gotham was tasked with replicating the unique ornamental cornice and pediment at the crown of the building, starting with the design team’s careful analysis and detailing of the building’s original painted galvanized metal components that were carefully removed and brought to their shop. The ornamental brackets were all fabricated from numerous small CNC-cut parts to match the originals. Both of the original stamped shells at either end were missing from the cornice at the onset of the project; working from limited photos and drawings, Gotham’s artisans modeled the shell in two parts in wood, clay and plaster to re-create the original form as closely as possible. That model was then used to cast the stamping dies needed to create the parts for two new shells. This careful attention to detail and craft, along with coordination with the other trades and disciplines, to ensure a final result worthy of the building’s original character and design.
Gotham Metal Works Division Senior Manager Joey Maiello expressed his sentiments regarding the project: “We are honored to have been a part of such a prestigious project. The cornice and pediment we crafted for La MaMa Theater were not just elements of architectural beauty but speak to our dedication to quality and historical accuracy. This project was a testament to the skill and hard work of our design team, lead by Kevin Walsh, and our skilled personnel in the workshop, and we are proud to see our work contribute to the theater’s storied legacy, alongside the many other trades and skilled workers involved with this landmark renovation.”
Gotham Metalworks, renowned for its expertise in working with landmark buildings throughout New York City, brought to the project over 200 years of combined experience in the field of custom sheet metal fabrication. The company’s dedication to merging old-world craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology was instrumental in replicating the historical elements of La MaMa Theater with precision and care.
“The theater’s commitment to accessibility, community engagement, and technological innovation aligns with Gotham Metalworks’ values of collaboration, innovation, and preservation,” said Maiello.
As Gotham Metal Works continues to leave its mark on New York’s architectural landscape, the successful renovation of La MaMa Theater stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when tradition meets innovation. The company looks forward to future projects that challenge and inspire, further cementing its reputation as a leader in the field of architectural metalwork.
For more information about Gotham Metalworks and its contributions to the La MaMa Theater renovation, please visit gothammetals.com.
