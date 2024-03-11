Smart ERP Solutions Unveils Three-Part Webinar Series to Unlock the Power of Oracle Journeys
A complimentary webinar series for HR Professionals looking to leverage technology to increase time-to-productivity and reduce administrative burdens.PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions ® (SmartERP), a leading provider of Oracle Cloud solutions, today announced a three-part webinar series designed to empower HR professionals to leverage the full potential of Oracle Journeys. This informative series will explore how Oracle Journeys can streamline onboarding processes, simplify HR transactions, and elevate the talent experience. Click here to register for all three or individual sessions that interest you.
“Oracle Journeys is a game-changer for HR teams, offering a personalized and guided approach to employee experiences,” says Candice Carden, Director Sales and Client Success at Smart ERP Solutions. “Through this webinar series, we aim to equip HR professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to unlock the immense value of Journeys within their organizations.”
The complimentary webinar series will cover the following key topics:
Part 1: Streamline Your New Hire Onboarding Processes (March 14, 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST):
See how Oracle Journeys can:
• Reduce administrative burden with automated tasks and reminders.
• Boost engagement with a personalized onboarding portal.
• Provide personalized and guided experiences for employees throughout their lifecycles within the organization.
• Improve time-to-productivity with clear guidance and support.
• Gather valuable feedback to improve your process continuously.
Part 2: Simplify HR Transactions (March 28, 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST):
Learn how Oracle Cloud Contextual and Guided Journeys can transform your HR operations by:
• Automating repetitive tasks: Eliminate paper-based processes and streamline transactions for faster completion.
• Guiding users seamlessly: Interactive journeys provide step-by-step instructions for HR users, managers, and employees, ensuring accuracy and reducing confusion.
• Enhancing visibility and control: Real-time insights track progress, approvals, and task completion, keeping everyone informed.
• Improving employee experience: User-friendly journeys simplify transitions, fostering positive engagement and satisfaction.
Part 3: Elevate Your Talent Experience! (April 11, 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST):
In this webinar, you will learn:
• The importance of tailoring employee journeys to individual needs and preferences.
• How to identify and map out different employee personas and their unique journeys.
• Practical strategies for designing and implementing custom learning and development experiences.
• Real-world examples of how organizations use custom journeys to drive engagement and retention.
• Tips and tricks for overcoming common challenges in creating custom journeys.
Who Should Attend:
This webinar series is ideal for HR professionals of all levels, including HR managers, business partners, and generalists, who are looking to leverage Oracle Journeys to optimize their HR processes and elevate the talent experience within their organizations.
About Smart ERP Solutions
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® (SmartERP) is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications area, providing a wide range of innovative, cost-effective, and configurable services and solutions that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP is a trusted advisor and implementation partner for Oracle Cloud solutions. SmartERP empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of Oracle Cloud applications, including HCM Cloud, ERP Cloud, Financials, and CX, to drive innovation, optimize processes, and achieve their strategic goals. With deep expertise and a commitment to client success, SmartERP provides a comprehensive suite of services and solutions, from implementation and configuration to ongoing support and training.
