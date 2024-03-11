F&G Commission meeting March 19-20 in Boise

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at Idaho Fish and Game’s headquarters office at 600 South Walnut Street in Boise. A public hearing will begin on March 19 at 7 p.m. MDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT on March 20 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on spring Chinook salmon fishing seasons.

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on big game season setting adjustments.

The Commission is scheduled to hear an update on Hells Canyon’s bighorn sheep population.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).