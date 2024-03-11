Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 11, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 11 include the following:

Tuesday, March 12 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Safe Summit 2024, The Westin Washington, DC Downtown, 999 9th Street NW, Washington DC

Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Governor’s Art Contest on Litter Prevention Award Presentation, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 13 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will recognize American Red Cross Month, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 14 at 6:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Officer Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast, 1700 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, March 14 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at The Power of SHE event hosted by the Gravity Center Foundation, 375 Anderson Road, Rock Hill, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 4, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 4, 2024, included:

Monday, March 4

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 5

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the 2024 South Carolina Rural Summit, SRP Park, 187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to Leadership Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to Georgetown County Leadership, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 7

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster signed H. 3594 Constitutional Carry with members of the South Carolina General Assembly, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, March 8

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.