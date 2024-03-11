Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,164 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report - February 2024

Milwaukee, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyright, AEM. All rights reserved. If data is referenced, please acknowledge AEM as the source.

  February   YTD - February Beginning
Inventory
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Feb 2024
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 7,843 8,760 -10.5   13,749 16,776 -18.0 94,854
  40 < 100 HP 3,458 3,512 -1.5   6,652 7,283 -8.7 38,639
  100+HP 1,552 1,510 2.8   3,067 3,343 -8.3 10,894
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 12,853 13,782 -6.7   23,468 27,402 -14.4 144,387
4WD Farm Tractors 227 265 -14.3   448 483 -7.2 658
Total Farm Tractors 13,080 14,047 -6.9   23,916 27,885 -14.2 145,045
Self-Prop Combines 363 530 -31.5   814 1,004 -18.9 1,291

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Association of Equipment Manufacturers
2022566180
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report - February 2024

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more