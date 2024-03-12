Squared Circle Retreats Announces Ultimate Luxury Fitness And Travel Experience In St. Barths December 2024
Unique Approach Combines Boxing Principles, Experiential Learning And Critical Life Skills Creating Stronger, Self-Assured Individuals; East Coast Pop-Ups TBANEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultimate travel opportunity for those seeking profound personal transformation, Squared Circled Retreats (SCR), will be returning to St. Barths in December 2024 and will be debuting a series of pop-up experiences across the East Coast this year. “Squared Circle” is built upon four pillars representing the four corners of a boxing ring: Fitness, Nourishment, Recovery and Boxing. The unique fitness retreat imparts critical life skills, such as fortitude, discipline and self-assurance.
With the main focus of the retreat centered around boxing, participants receive professional training from experienced coaches including renowned boxer and USA Boxing National Coach Ray Montalvo. The training includes both technical skills and physical conditioning to improve strength, agility, and endurance as well as to build self-confidence, reduce stress, and improve focus. As a complement to the boxing training, the program offers a range of fitness activities including yoga, hiking, and strength training. These activities help participants improve their overall physical fitness, flexibility, and balance.
“We believe in the empowering impact of boxing and its transformative impact on our physical and mental wellbeing,” states Montalvo, Co-Founder of SCR. “Our retreats offer a life-changing experience that builds self-possessed individuals who are better equipped to face and overcome life's challenges.”
A crucial component of a healthy lifestyle is diet and the retreat offers nutritious, locally inspired meals prepared by a professional personal chef who is based on the island. The meals can be tailored to each participant, taking into account dietary restrictions and preferences. Another essential part of the program is recovery and the SCR program uses modalities such as massage, sound bath, and cold plunge to help participants recover from the intense workouts by reducing inflammation, promoting relaxation and restful sleep.
“I have grown up vacationing with my family on St. Barths and over the years have cultivated wonderful relationships with the local community,” says Graham Jones, Co-Founder of SCR, Amateur Boxer, and Multi-Family/Hotel Owner and Developer. “We have carefully curated every element of the retreat and program creating an incredible travel experience as well as a strong foundation for physical, mental, and emotional transformation. Our retreat is for anyone looking to better themselves, for a personal challenge, corporate teams working to bond and instill trust, couples who want to reconnect, and beyond.”
Nestled in the tropical paradise of St. Barths, SCR offers an idyllic and inspiring environment for retreat attendees to focus on their personal growth. Attendees will reside in luxury villas that include full-service kitchens, private bedrooms and bathrooms for each retreat participant. All villas are rented through Sibarth, a bespoke villa rental and sales company and a second-generation family business headquartered on St. Barth.
SCR will take place December 9 - 14, 2024. To reserve a spot visit https://www.squared-circle-retreats.com/
Lauren Vultee
FGPR
+1 212-334-1212
email us here