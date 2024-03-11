Dog Owners Invited To Participate In 2nd Annual K-9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk Saturday, March 16 At Virginia War Memorial »

“0.9k for K-9s” To Celebrate Contributions Of Military & Service Dogs During Wartime

And In Local Communities Throughout History

Dog owners are invited to bring their pets and participate in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2nd Annual “0.9k for K-9s” K-9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The Walk begins at 10 a.m. in the Heilman Amphitheater on and around the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial at 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond. There is no fee to participate but pre-registration is required.

The mission of the “0.9k for K-9s” is to honor and remember the contributions and sacrifices of military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and other service dogs on the battlefields of war and in our local communities. There will be special markers placed along the course with facts about famous military service dogs throughout American History.

All participants and their dogs must register and complete a waiver form in person at the Virginia War Memorial between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 or pre-register online at https://vawarmemorial.org/events/k9veteransday/.

There is no cost to participate. Participating dogs must be on a leash and have an ID tag on their collars with the dog’s name and owner’s information and must adhere to the City of Richmond Code. All dogs must be accompanied by an adult over 18. All persons under the age of 18 must also be accompanied by adult. This event will be held rain or shine.

The Commonwealth of Virginia is one of a number of states including Florida, New Jersey, New York, Michigan and West Virginia that officially acknowledges March 13 each year as National K-9 Veterans Day. This was the date in 1942 during World War II that the U.S. Army began training for its War Dog Program, known as the “K-9 Corps”, marking the first time that dogs were officially part of the U.S. Armed Forces.

K-9 Veterans Day has been commemorated in Virginia and at the Virginia War Memorial since 2013 for 11 consecutive years. As March 13 falls on a weekday this year, the 2024 Annual K-9 Veterans Memorial Walk at is being held on Saturday, March 16 to allow more dog owners and families to participate in the event.

The Virginia War Memorial grounds and indoor exhibits will be open to the public for visitation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 16. Admission is free and parking is available in the Memorial’s surface lot and parking deck. For more information, visit https://vawarmemorial.org/events/k9veteransday/ or https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial/or telephone the Memorial’s information desk at 804-786-2060.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates three long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.