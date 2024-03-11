Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,158 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Agricultural Fair Board Meeting

The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will meet on Monday, March 25th, 2024, at 3:00 pm,  at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401.

The agenda will include strategic planning for 2024, marketing & fiscal updates, Animal Health training discussion, grant funding allocations, and reports from the board. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer at  harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882

You just read:

Maryland Agricultural Fair Board Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more