Maryland Agricultural Fair Board Meeting

March 11, 2024

The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will meet on Monday, March 25th, 2024, at 3:00 pm, at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401.

The agenda will include strategic planning for 2024, marketing & fiscal updates, Animal Health training discussion, grant funding allocations, and reports from the board. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882