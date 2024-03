DUE TO A CRASH, THE HILL BETWEEN SCOTIA LANE AND SCOTT HILL (AIRPORT RD I BELIEVE) IN BERLIN IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED DOWN SCOTT HILL FOR THE TIME BEING.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.

MICHELLE BULGER

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER II

VSP WILLISTON

3294 SAINT GEORGE RD

WILLISTON, VT 05495

PHONE: 802.878.7111,OPT 3/ FAX: 802.878.3173