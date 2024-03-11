Evolve Lubricants, Inc.: Pioneering Sustainable Solutions for a Greener Future

Evolve Lubricants Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive and industrial sectors with its API-approved, 100% petroleum-free base oil, sustainable, and renewable lubricants.

Reno, Nevada, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Lubricants Inc., a trailblazer in the realm of sustainable engineering, is revolutionizing the automotive and industrial sectors with its innovative line of environmentally friendly lubricants. Founded on the principles of performance and sustainability, Evolve Lubricants is poised to change the landscape of lubrication technology, offering solutions that not only minimize environmental impact but enhance efficiency.

At the forefront of Evolve Lubricants’ product lineup is their renewable diesel engine oil, formulated with a renewable hydrocarbon whose structure has a much thicker carbon backbone. This allows it to transfer heat more efficiently, leading to improved performance and longevity. CEO and Co-founder Rick Lee explains, “The oil is designed to produce a more consistent fuel thickness, under a wider range of operating conditions, producing a higher performance oil for a higher viscosity grade. And, consequently, improved heat transfer from higher thermal conductivity and heat capacity, for even lower viscosities.”

Evolve Lubricants has developed a unique hydrocarbon molecule based on plant-based feedstocks, offering superior performance without reliance on petroleum. Evolve has secured API certifications for 85% of the passenger cars on the road today.

The stable nature of the molecule improves chemical and mechanical stability, resulting in higher-performing products with longer service life. This makes them suitable for high-stress environments, such as those found in various industries, such as over-the-road trucking, construction, and agriculture. Evolve Lubricants aims to provide sustainable, non-fossil renewable lubricants for various industries, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

EvoSyn® non-petroleum motor oils offer economic buyers and technical buyers an immediate ROI, with multiple benefits. This includes meeting and exceeding industry standards while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. “The fact is that our clients require ‘no change of behavior.’ The only decision that they have to take is saying Yes to sustainability and improved performance,” expresses Rick Lee. “They do not have to wait for months to see the difference; the return on investment is immediate with fuel saving alone.”



The impact of Evolve Lubricants’ products extends beyond the automotive realm. Their hydraulic oil, ultimately biodegradable and designed for “fill for life” applications, offers unparalleled longevity and performance meeting the Ecolabel and Denison HF-0 requirements. Mr. Lee emphasizes, “We don’t have to compromise on performance to do the right thing for the environment.” This commitment to excellence has garnered attention from industry leaders, including collaborations with some of the largest parcel carriers in the United States, further solidifying Evolve Lubricants’ position as an industry leader in sustainable engineering.

Furthermore, Evolve Lubricants is addressing the challenges posed by petroleum spills in hydraulic lines of agriculture and mining equipment with their innovative hydraulic fluids. These fluids not only enhance equipment performance but also mitigate environmental risks, particularly in marine applications where petroleum spills can have devastating consequences. The company’s dedication to sustainability has been recognized for its potential to reduce environmental impact and improve marine life conditions.

As the automotive and industrial sectors continue to evolve towards sustainability, Evolve Lubricants remains at the forefront of this transformation. With a commitment to innovation and environmental protection, the company is poised to lead the charge towards a cleaner, greener future.

“Evolve’s products are ready today, available immediately, and are replacements for petroleum-based lubricants, that allow companies to make steps towards their sustainability goals,” concludes Lee.







