Launch of OSCE E-Learning Course on Renewable Energy, Energy Transition and Energy Efficiency in Central Asia

Central Asia, with its untapped renewable energy potential, can make a major contribution to the green energy revolution. To meet this potential, Central Asian countries have prioritized the need to invest in an enabled workforce. Against this background, the OSCE has launched an E-learning course "Renewable Energy, Energy Transition, and Energy Efficiency in Central Asia" in partnership with the Kazakh-German University (DKU).

This E-learning initiative seeks to equip participants with foundational knowledge in renewable energy, energy transition, and energy efficiency within the context of Central Asia. While it places a particular emphasis on the technical, legislative, economic, and financial dimensions of renewable energy development in the region, it also addresses the crucial issue of gender equality by empowering women to actively engage in the energy sector.

This comprehensive E-learning course is available in both English and Russian, catering to individuals with varying levels of expertise in Central Asian energy dynamics. Comprising five sections, each housing four modules, the course offers participants the flexibility to complete the training at their own pace, with an estimated time investment of 12 to 15 hours.

· Section I - Renewable Energy Development in Central Asia: Overview (Part I)

· Section II – Renewable Energy Development in Central Asia: Overview (Part II)

· Section III – Technical Aspects of Renewable Energy Development (Part I)

· Section IV – Technical Aspects of Renewable Energy Development (Part II)

· Section V – Financial and Gender Aspects of Renewable Energy Development in Central Asia

According to the International Energy Agency, in a net-zero emission scenario, the global shift towards clean energy is anticipated to create 17 million new jobs by 2030. Central Asia's vast renewable energy potential positions the region to seize this opportunity, including creating employment prospects and empowering women within the sector.

This course supports the OSCE’s commitment to enhancing energy security and promoting sustainability in Central Asia. Its development was made possible by financial contributions from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland to our extra-budgetary initiatives.

The course is now available to all interested experts in the OSCE region, learn more here: 2024 Renewable Energy, Energy Transition, and Energy Efficiency in Central Asia | OSCE e-learning platform