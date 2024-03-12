Retriever Medical Receives Australian Patent for ClotHound ACE™ Thrombectomy Systems, boosting IP portfolio globally
This allowance of the Australia patent marks another significant achievement for Retriever Medical, reinforcing our commitment to advancing medical innovation.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retriever Medical, (www.rtvmed.com) a pioneer in mechanical thrombectomy systems, proudly announces the recent allowance of Australia Patent Application No. 2018352118 by the AU Patent Office. This significant milestone underscores Retriever Medical's commitment to innovation and further solidifies its position as a leader in the field of mechanical thrombectomy.
The forthcoming issuance of the Australia patent further enriches Retriever Medical's growing patent portfolio, which now comprises eight (8) issued U.S. and foreign patents, in addition to ten (10) pending U.S. patent applications and ten (10) pending foreign patent applications across various jurisdictions, including the European Community, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, China, and Mexico.
Australia Patent Application No. 2018352118, which closely aligns with the previously issued thrombectomy systems developed by Retriever Medical. Specifically, the patent encompasses the groundbreaking Retriever Medical ClotHound ACE thrombectomy systems, including the ClotHound ACE Gold and ClotHound ACE Blue Systems. These systems are meticulously designed to provide Active Controlled Expansion (ACE) through two independently moveable uni-axial spheres, facilitating the disruption, mobilization, capture, and removal of thrombus from the lungs and legs, regardless of its consistency.
The Retriever Medical ClotHound ACE thrombectomy systems offer a multitude of advantages over conventional alternatives. With features such as a dual sphere design with distal embolic protection, physician-controlled ACE functionality, single device placement for continuous thrombus removal, and integrated mechanical spheres alongside a large bore aspiration catheter, these systems ensure enhanced procedural efficiency, reduced blood loss, and improved patient outcomes.
"This allowance of the Australia patent marks another significant achievement for Retriever Medical, reinforcing our commitment to advancing medical innovation," stated Ben Bobo, CEO of Retriever Medical. "The broad scope and implications of our intellectual property underscore the transformative impact of our ClotHound technology platform in addressing critical clinical needs."
About Retriever Medical:
Retriever Medical, Inc. was founded with a vision to revolutionize the field of interventional medicine through the development of innovative surgical systems, including the ClotHound thrombectomy systems. Committed to improving patient outcomes and procedural efficiency, Retriever Medical continues to drive innovation and excellence in healthcare.
Retriever Medical's trademarks include Retriever Medical the Retriever Medical logo, ClotHound, ClotHound Blue, ClotHound Gold, ClotHound ACE, ACE, and Blood Genie. DogCurve, DogLeg, and DogTail are registered trademarks.
