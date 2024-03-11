My Speaking Score adds AI Feedback to TOEFL Speaking Arsenal

Journal: The Next Step in Personalized TOEFL Speaking Preparation

ROME, ITALY, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting advancement for TOEFL test preparation, My Speaking Score has officially announced the launch of a cutting-edge AI feedback feature, Journal, to its comprehensive suite of preparation tools. This innovative feature is poised to transform the way students approach the speaking section of the TOEFL exam, providing them with a level of personalized feedback that has not been seen before in the industry.

Journal is an AI-powered tool that employs sophisticated analytics to scrutinize SpeechRater data alongside user responses. This dynamic analysis enables the Journal to pinpoint the most impactful area for improvement for each individual user, offering them a strategic and focused method for elevating their TOEFL Speaking scores.

In today's competitive landscape, simply practicing speaking skills is not enough. Journal aims to arm students with a deeper understanding of the complex factors that influence their scores.

By identifying key SpeechRater dimensions—such as Sustained Speech, Pause Frequency, and Distribution of Pauses—that play a crucial yet often overlooked role in language proficiency, the AI feedback provides users with a roadmap for targeted practice and development.

"My Speaking Score is dedicated to not just meeting but exceeding the expectations of TOEFL test-takers," said Mishaal Khurshid, Head of Customer Engagement at My Speaking Score. "Journal isn't just an analytical tool; it's a reflection of our commitment to each user's success, providing precise, actionable insights tailored to their unique learning journey."

Developed with input from linguistic experts and AI technologists, Journal extends beyond the capabilities of standard practice platforms. It is intricately designed to interpret nuances in speech that can mean the difference between a good score and a great one. With this personalized approach, users can efficiently focus on enhancing the aspects of their speaking that are most likely to lead to substantial improvements in their scores.

John Healy, the founder who has quietly ushered in a new era for TOEFL Speaking preparation with My Speaking Score, emphasizes the importance of this advancement, "Our vision for Journal was to emulate the experience of a personal TOEFL Speaking coach—accessible immediately—anytime, anywhere. We believe in empowering our users with in-depth knowledge of how the SpeechRater system works, guiding them through the complexities of the scoring algorithm with clarity and precision."

My Speaking Score invites learners of all levels to explore the capabilities of Journal. This feature stands as the latest testament to the platform's unwavering pursuit of educational technology advancement and its mission to redefine language learning for TOEFL aspirants worldwide.

For a closer look at Journal and to take advantage of the AI feedback feature, test-takers are encouraged to visit www.myspeakingscore.com and take their TOEFL Speaking practice to new heights.