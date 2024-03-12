Enertia Software Establishes Strategic Partnership With Savvy Oil & Gas Consulting
HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a 41-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, forms a strategic partnership with Savvy Oil & Gas Consulting, an extensive industry experienced severance tax and royalty compliance consulting firm.
“Enertia has long providing excellence in integrated accounting software to the upstream oil and gas industry. We’re excited to bring the Savvy edge to the table by combining our knowledge and offering oil and gas customers full-service support in the implementation of compliance reporting modules,” mentions Sarah Magruder, Savvy CEO.
The partnership will allow operators to sit at the forefront of upstream oil and gas compliance advancement with efficient, effective, compliant reporting to state, tribal, and federal agencies utilizing the fully integrated functionality of Enertia Software and extensive expertise of Savvy Oil & Gas Consulting.
“Our commitment to our customer continues with progressive compliance efforts thanks to this partnership,” mentions Vincent Dawkins, President and CEO of Enertia Software. “We couldn’t be more excited with this opportunity to put our customers’ needs at the forefront of compliance progress. This partnership is truly a testament to Enertia and Savvy’s dedication and commitment to jointly helping our industry advance,” Dawkins concludes.
For more information on how this partnership can help your upstream oil and gas compliance needs and elevate unwieldy and risky compliance spreadsheets, please contact us.
About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is the leading developer of integrated enterprise solutions for the upstream oil and gas industry. Enertia’s service-oriented architecture and technology provide streamline operations through integrated data-driven solutions, modern technology, and innovative applications. As the only upstream single-vendor SaaS provider, Enertia offers secure data seamless, from the field to financials. https://www.enertia-software.com/
About Savvy Oil & Gas Consulting:
A highly specialized team of SAVVY oil and gas accounting consultants, with extensive industry experience, focused on the niche fields of Severance Tax and Federal, State and Sovereign royalties. The Savvy team is a herd of unicorns, with an unparalleled average of 20+ years of industry oil and gas accounting experience per team member. Utilizing expertise, integrity, and a pinch of unicorn sparkle, Savvy partners with clients to minimize stress, increase their bottom line, and deliver customized needs-based service experiences. https://savvyogc.com/
For more information on Enertia Software, contact Nicole Durham at nicole@enertia-software.com.
For more information on Savvy Oil & Gas Consulting, contact Sarah Magruder at smagruder@savvyogc.com
Nicole Durham
