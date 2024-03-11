Digital Brilliance Hour: Unleashing Potential in Youth Through STEEAM
Exposing black and brown youth to software development and music production to prepare them for STEM careers.
It's important for people who look like myself to be in this field to speak for us. Anything that we consume we need to be a part of, and the IT space is one of those areas.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Brilliance Hour (DBH) is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for its Spring 2024 Workshop, starting April 15. This initiative is designed to empower Black and Brown youth through specialized STEEAM (Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education, extending over a transformative 10-week period and culminating on June 19. Registration kicks off on March 11, offering early access to a world of opportunities.
Priced at $500, the program provides scholarship opportunities and seeks philanthropic partners to ensure that no aspiring student is left behind. DBH stands not just as an educational program but as a launchpad for future leaders and innovators in technology and the arts.
Dynamic Learning Tracks for Future Innovators
DBH's curriculum is meticulously crafted into two engaging tracks:
Game Development Track: Here, students like Kaylin discover their passion. "This program will help me become a video game developer... it's something you can put on your resume for colleges that focus on computer science or coding," she states, underscoring the program's real-world applications. She reflects on her growth, saying, "Before I joined, coding was hard for me, but now it's more fluid," highlighting the transformative learning experience DBH provides.
Music Production Track: Jaliya's journey through this track sheds light on its creative potential, "I got introduced to a lot of different things... Now, I can create music all by myself." The track demystifies music production, empowering students to produce and understand music deeply.
A Strong Foundation for Future Success
Kevin Epps, founder of DBH, emphasizes the importance of computer science knowledge in today's job market, "by 2040, 70% of jobs will require some computer science knowledge." He also reflects on the necessity for representation in the creation of digital content: "Our youth plays a lot of video games, most of the games that they play aren't built by us... It's important for people who look like myself to be in this field to speak for us. Anything that we consume we need to be a part of, and the IT space is one of those areas."
Echoing the sentiments of many learners, Zuri notes, "It was hard at the beginning... but now it's easier to understand," illustrating the program's effective teaching methodologies.
Registration Now Open
As of March 11, DBH warmly invites students between the ages of 12-19 to embark on this educational journey. Don't miss the chance to explore passions, unlock potential, and shape the future.
For more details, to offer support, or to register, visit DBH Workshops or reach out to us directly.
About Digital Brilliance Hour
DBH is committed to nurturing young minds through STEEAM, creating an environment where character, confidence, and brilliance thrive. By closing the educational gap, DBH ensures students are well-equipped for the demands of tomorrow's job market.
For further information, sponsorship inquiries, or registration, please visit our website or contact us at info@digitalbrilliancehour.com or (984) 206-3812.
What Is DBH?